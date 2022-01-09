Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Shares of HYZN stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyzon Motors news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight acquired 166,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,447,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,411,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,333,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,593,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.