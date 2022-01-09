Hyper Finance Price Tops $0.0006 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $17,765.71 and approximately $62.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00059071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00084152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.57 or 0.07519830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00072299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,492.96 or 1.00025876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

