HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Up 6.3%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) shot up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.22. 64,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,585,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUYA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities decreased their target price on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.72.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. HUYA had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 19.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 46,214 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth approximately $3,799,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

