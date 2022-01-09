HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Short Interest Update

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 9,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 1,547.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after buying an additional 411,793 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HUYA by 357.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 36,934 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the second quarter worth $312,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities decreased their target price on shares of HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

HUYA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. 2,300,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,118. HUYA has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.72.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

