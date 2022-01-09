Huobi Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.41 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $70.43 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for about $8.95 or 0.00021345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00064321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005657 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,723,680 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

