Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Price Target Increased to GBX 15 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 14 ($0.19) to GBX 15 ($0.20) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

LON HUM opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.20) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hummingbird Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.95 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34.40 ($0.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £56.94 million and a PE ratio of -18.13.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

