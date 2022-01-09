Humaniq (HMQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $51,772.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $51,772.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00061888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

HMQ is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

