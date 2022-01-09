Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stake Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Mizuho began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $200.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.30. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.07 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.44%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

