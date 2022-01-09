Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Update

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,800 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 412,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $112,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

HUBG stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.38. The stock had a trading volume of 178,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.98. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

