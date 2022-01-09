HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,073 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 95,292 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $19,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

