Howdoo Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $32,957.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00064607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005660 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo's total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 458,065,135 coins. Howdoo's official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo's official website is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

