Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,222 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Hormel Foods worth $59,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

