Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,255 shares of company stock valued at $13,383,456 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,281,000 after purchasing an additional 875,057 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,123,000 after purchasing an additional 229,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,011,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,901,000 after purchasing an additional 376,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,425,000 after purchasing an additional 244,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.