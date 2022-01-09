Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $215.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $148.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.08.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

