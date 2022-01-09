HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.59. HomeTrust Bancshares reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HTBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $300,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $104,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,340 shares of company stock worth $2,091,054 in the last ninety days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

