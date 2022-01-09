HoDooi (HOD) Price Hits $0.0436 on Major Exchanges

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00059133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00085526 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.43 or 0.07449433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00072853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,142.58 or 1.00317960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003180 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.