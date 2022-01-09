Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Short Interest Down 34.7% in December

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the November 30th total of 282,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 527,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of HSTO stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Histogen has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $12.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a negative net margin of 1,018.14%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Histogen will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Histogen by 456.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 789,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Histogen in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Histogen by 624.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 149,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Histogen in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Histogen in the second quarter worth about $97,000. 12.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Histogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

