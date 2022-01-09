Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Head to Head Comparison

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hingham Institution for Savings and Third Coast Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Third Coast Bancshares has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.46%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Profitability

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and Third Coast Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hingham Institution for Savings 53.81% 17.50% 1.86% Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and Third Coast Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hingham Institution for Savings $115.55 million N/A $50.77 million $30.87 13.45 Third Coast Bancshares $84.92 million 4.05 $12.11 million N/A N/A

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher revenue and earnings than Third Coast Bancshares.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats Third Coast Bancshares on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

