Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Holdings Raised by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,579 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $12,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT opened at $152.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,169.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average of $135.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $159.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,817. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.21.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

