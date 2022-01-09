Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.86.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $150.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.52 and a beta of 1.56. Heska has a 12 month low of $148.63 and a 12 month high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Heska will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

