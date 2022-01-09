Heritage Trust Co Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 207.3% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,740.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,908.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,786.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,711.71 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

