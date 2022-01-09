Heritage Trust Co Sells 912 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $167.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.35 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $494.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

