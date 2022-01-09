Heritage Trust Co Sells 529 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $468.10 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $369.65 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $468.61 and a 200-day moving average of $451.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

