Heritage Trust Co Sells 123 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank raised its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Caterpillar by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 206.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 38.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $224.19 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.34 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.02 and a 200-day moving average of $205.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.05.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

