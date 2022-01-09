Heritage Trust Co Sells 1,087 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $4,052,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $826,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 20.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 131.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock opened at $150.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.18 and a 12 month high of $163.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.38.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.