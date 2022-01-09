Heritage Trust Co Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 103,560 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $108.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.60. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

