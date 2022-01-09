Heritage Trust Co Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.47.

NYSE AMT opened at $266.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.46. The company has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

