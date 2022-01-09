Heritage Trust Co Purchases 256 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $162.74 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a market cap of $393.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

