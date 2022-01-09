Heritage Trust Co Lowers Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 220.7% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 13.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 227,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,647,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 5,843.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.4% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.6% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.88.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $669.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $481.05 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $665.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

