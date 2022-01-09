Heritage Trust Co Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $1,257,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 787,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,517,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $174.08 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $175.60. The firm has a market cap of $240.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

