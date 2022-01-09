Heritage Trust Co Has $2.37 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,073 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP opened at $254.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $256.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.75.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

