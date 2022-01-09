Heritage Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,636,000 after purchasing an additional 49,408 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $128.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

