Heritage Trust Co Acquires 256 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $162.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.06 and a 200-day moving average of $145.33. The firm has a market cap of $393.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

