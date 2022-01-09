Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $78.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.
HSIC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.
NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.95 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.
In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 44.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
