Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $78.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.

HSIC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.95 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 44.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

