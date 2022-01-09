Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €85.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €114.00 ($129.55) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €91.80 ($104.32).

FRA HEN3 opened at €74.20 ($84.32) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €73.88 and a 200-day moving average of €80.06. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

