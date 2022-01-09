Hellenic Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $68,787.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.00311906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008947 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

