HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Upgraded by Truist Securities to “Buy”

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $182.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HEI. Truist Financial raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

HEI stock opened at $149.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.95. HEICO has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $151.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.59 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in HEICO by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO by 7.0% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

