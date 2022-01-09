Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after purchasing an additional 83,078 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 60.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 50.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.27. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.