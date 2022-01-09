Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,600 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 122.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 27,751 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Heartland Express by 15.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 322,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Heartland Express by 13.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

HTLD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,405. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.50.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.