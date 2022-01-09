Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $102.00 target price on the bank’s stock.
According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “
HLAN opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. Heartland BancCorp has a fifty-two week low of $84.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.52. The company has a market capitalization of $182 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.77.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.79%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.
About Heartland BancCorp
Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.
Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland BancCorp (HLAN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.