Head-To-Head Analysis: Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Nyxoah alerts:

19.6% of Nyxoah shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nyxoah and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A Sintx Technologies -1,596.24% -39.53% -32.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nyxoah and Sintx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nyxoah currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.76%. Sintx Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 312.91%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Nyxoah.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nyxoah and Sintx Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $80,000.00 6,937.27 -$13.99 million N/A N/A Sintx Technologies $590,000.00 27.89 -$7.03 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah.

Summary

Nyxoah beats Sintx Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah S.A., a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

SINTX Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.