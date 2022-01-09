HCA Healthcare, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $17.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will earn $17.69 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HCA. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.90.

NYSE:HCA opened at $252.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $156.43 and a 12 month high of $269.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.4% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.