HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$1.60 price objective on the stock.

Separately, lifted their target price on shares of Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Shares of Fission Uranium stock opened at C$0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 24.46 and a current ratio of 24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$611.51 million and a PE ratio of -58.13. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of C$0.34 and a 52-week high of C$1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.79.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$44,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,321,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,052,111.41.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.