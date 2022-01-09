Harvest Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $26.93 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $95.64 million and approximately $26.93 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $143.83 or 0.00338675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 680,167 coins and its circulating supply is 664,954 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

