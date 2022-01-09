Hartline Investment Corp Sells 913 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,553 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,042,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.79. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

