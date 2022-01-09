Hartline Investment Corp Reduces Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.73. 3,449,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $169.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.82 and a 200-day moving average of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

