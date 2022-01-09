Hartline Investment Corp Increases Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,290 shares during the quarter. SoFi Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp owned approximately 0.06% of SoFi Technologies worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,708,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,970,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,987,000. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. 28,587,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,330,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

