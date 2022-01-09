Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $107.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale cut Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannover Rück currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of HVRRY stock opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.03. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $98.62.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

