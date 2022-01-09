Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

NASDAQ HNRG opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.75 million, a P/E ratio of -126.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.25. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallador Energy (HNRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.