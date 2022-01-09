Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $347.21

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.21 ($4.68) and traded as high as GBX 364.80 ($4.92). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 359.40 ($4.84), with a volume of 356,178 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HFD. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.52) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.07) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.47) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 332.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 347.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £786.83 million and a PE ratio of 11.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

